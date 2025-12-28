Wrestling Inc.'s Best Of 2025 Awards

When the first few notes of "Me Muero" hit prior to Mistico's entrance at "AEW Grand Slam: Mexico City" this past June, my immediate thought wasn't "this is going to be the greatest entrance I've ever seen in my life." Mostly it was just happiness, and relief, that AEW had bothered to make an effort to get the right song for his entrance. Though he was originally associated with the song "Ameno" earlier in his career, "Me Muero," a 2006 romantic ballad by Latin pop band La Quinta Estación, had become attached to the luchador after he appeared in the music video for the song. The fact that AEW decided to use it as opposed to his new, generic CMLL theme, which would've been the far easier course, was, if nothing else, a sign that they "got it" when it came to treating Mistico, and CMLL in general, with respect.

Of course, neither they, I, CMLL, or even Mistico for that matter could've predicted that the moment would be bigger than what most reasonable folk would've expected; a cool nod to Mistico's history. What it turned into instead was 13,000 to 14,000 fans in lucha libre's cathedral singing along to Natalia Jiménez' vocals as Mistico took his sweet time to the ring, playing to the crowd, holding up a Mexican flag, and milking every last drop out of those couple of minutes. Watching it again now, as a long-time lucha fan (or sideshow fan if you subscribe to WWE's thinking), it may be the happiest moment I've ever had as a wrestling fan. Here was the biggest star in lucha libre, the style of wrestling I love the most, making THE entrance in his arena, and his home country, in front of a US audience finding out just how big a deal he and this style were. It can't get bigger than that, can it?

Actually it can, because as happy as I was, I can only imagine how Mistico felt. It's no coincidence that when Mistico first came out, he was clad in a blue and gold Sin Cara mask, which he quickly shed for his trademark Mistico look. We all know the story of how Mistico jumped from CMLL to WWE in 2011, seemingly destined to take his superstardom from Mexico to WWE, only for it to fail in such fashion that, for a while, some people wondered if Mistico had ever been that good at all. As such, this entrance wasn't just an entrance. It was the culmination of a decade long journey from the WWE run, the failed one year in AAA, and those first few years back in CMLL as Caristico, all the way back to being Mistico, the king of lucha libre, the performer he was always meant to be. That it kicked off everything that happened with MJF later in the year is just a bonus.

Written by Eric Mutter

Runner-up: John Cena (WWE SummerSlam)

