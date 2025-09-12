Backstage Report On How Wardlow Injury Affected Creative Plans For AEW All Out 2025

After Kazuchika Okada retained the AEW Unified Title over Swerve Strickland at AEW Forbidden Door, Wardlow surprisingly returned from injury after the match and brutally attacked Strickland and his manager Prince Nana. However, just two weeks after the event, it was revealed that Wardlow had suffered another injury upon his return, as he tore his pectoral muscle while delivering a lariat on Prince Nana. Following the unfortunate news, reports have been circulating regarding Wardlow's creative plans after Forbidden Door, and it seems like he was going to be positioned in the main event scene.

According to Fightful Select, multiple changes have been made to top of the card in AEW following the numerous injuries that have occured in the company as of late, with one of the marquee matches for AEW All Out originally being Wardlow versus "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW World Championship. It's also been reported that Wardlow is expected to be out of action long-term, with many in the promotion devastated that he will be unable to compete after being already sidelined for over a year. Fightful also mentioned that Wardlow's injury was a heavy point of conversation at MJF's wedding last weekend.

Wardlow has now been replaced by TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher for All Out, but according to AEW sources, "The ProtoStar" was always going to be Page's opponent at the pay-per-view. However, Fightful was also told that Wardlow was supposed work closely with Fletcher heading into the match and would be featured in the storyline leading up to the event. Wrestling Inc. wishes Wardlow a speedy recovery.