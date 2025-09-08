Backstage Report On Injury Status Of Recently Returned AEW Star Wardlow

Things seemed to be looking up for long-time AEW star Wardlow recently. Fresh off recovering from an injury that kept him out over a year, plus a role in the upcoming "American Gladiators" reboot, the former TNT Champion returned to the promotion at Forbidden Door, laying out Prince Nana and a handful of security guards before joining the Don Callis Family, with big things seemingly lined up for him. Unfortunately, it appears those plans for Wardlow will have to be put on hold, thanks to another injury.

Fightful Select reports that no sooner did Wardlow return to AEW did he suffer another injury; though it's not entirely clear, it is believed to have occurred during his return angle at Forbidden Door. The nature of the injury hasn't yet been confirmed, but there is a fear that Wardlow suffered a torn pectoral muscle, which would keep him out of the ring for a significant amount of time.

While the injury would prevent Wardlow from wrestling, it wouldn't prevent him from appearing on TV alongside his Callis Family stablemates, and the possibility that he could maintain an enforcer role with the group remains. Still, the news is a blow for Wardlow given the amount of ring time he's missed in the past year, and talent in the AEW locker room were said to be bummed for him.

Wardlow's injury comes at a time when the injury bug has been biting AEW, with Will Ospreay set to miss significant time due to a neck injury, while Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega will reportedly return towards the end of the year/beginning of next year after recovering from their own ailments. The injury bug has even made its way to Ring of Honor, with wrestling lawyer "Smart" Mark Sterling set to miss time with a torn biceps.