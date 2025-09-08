AEW's Will Ospreay Addresses Potential Stylistic Changes Following Surgery, Recovery

AEW's Will Ospreay is currently on the sidelines due to a serious neck injury, which will require surgery, and he has opened up about it forcing him to change his wrestling style.

Ospreay revealed in an interview with "SHAK Wrestling" that he is speaking to specialists in the UK to try to quicken his recovery time. He is targeting a return to the company by the next time AEW travels to the UK for AEW All In on August 30, 2026. While discussing his return, he talked about a possible change to his much-vaunted wrestling style.

"I think I have that stubborn prideness about myself, that I would love to just come back in the ring and continue doing what I was doing. But I feel like that's what's happened, and that's the reason why I've gone down this route. So, I really don't know [about changing my style]," said Ospreay. "And I don't really want to put too much stress on it until afterwards, because I feel like what I'd like to do is recover first, and then get in the ring, and then I'll call up a few of my boys. Like, I'll call up Robbo and I'll just be like, 'Hey, can we just go in the ring and let's just practice some stuff?' And it might generally be like, 'All right, I might have to kiss this part of my high-flying offense goodbye now.' And it's something that I'm not ready to let go, I'll be honest with you. I'm not ready to let go of that side of me, because I think that should be done on my terms."

The English star has confidence that he will be able to adapt and change if his body doesn't allow him to perform the same moves he did before his injury. He named the likes of Jushin Liger and AJ Styles as examples of wrestlers who adapted after injury, and wants to follow in their footsteps.