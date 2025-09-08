Dave Meltzer Offers Return Outlook For AEW Stars Swerve Strickland & Kenny Omega

Throughout August, it was reported that some of AEW's top stars would need to step away from the ring after suffering a recent injury, or working hurt for an extended period of time. The three names that stood out on AEW's injury list were Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay, and though there's no exact timetable on when each star could return to the ring, Dave Meltzer has recently provided an update on when fans can expect them back on TV.

Speaking on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer explained that both Strickland and Omega should be able to return to in-ring competition by early 2026, while the "Aerial Assassin" is expected to be out of action well into next year. "Swerve will be back by January. Omega will be back before January, Will won't be, but the other ones will."

Ahead of AEW All In, it was revealed that Strickland had been working with a torn meniscus, an injury that he originally sustained in 2019 at the WWE Performance Center. Despite being able to wrestle full-time for the past six years and receiving assistance from the Jacksonville Jaguars medical team, Strickland underwent surgery on August 27 and thankfully has already began training again.

As for Omega, he was written off television last Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" when he received a Brainbuster from Kyle Fletcher through a table. It's been reported that Omega is still dealing with the effects of his diverticulitis diagnosis and is in some pain, but he's also planned a trip to Japan for several months, resulting him to miss AEW All Out in Toronto, Canada on September 20. After All In, Ospreay revealed that he would need to go under the knife after having two herniated discs in his neck. Luckily, Ospreay managed to wrestle at AEW Forbidden Door, but was attacked at the end of the show to officially write him off television.

