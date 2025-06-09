AEW's Brian Cage Shares Progress After Knee Replacement

In the span of a few days, AEW's Brian Cage went from a likely AEW World Tag Team Championship shot with partner Lance Archer to a stint on the DL. "The Machine" suffered a torn quad tendon while wrestling former WWE star Chris Masters at an indie show, and there still remains no timetable for his return. But in some ways, the injury has turned out to be a blessing, while also doing little to slow down his workout routine.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Cage revealed that he had taken advantage of the downtime to get another surgery, a knee replacement on his right knee. The post also included a video, where Cage showed off the tape on his surgically repaired knee, along with an intense workout of him already preparing for his in-ring return.

"4 days post knee replacement (8 weeks post quad tendon repair) and I'm already back in the gym," Cage said. "Love me, hate me, or somewhere in-between, you can't deny I'm a f*****g machine! I've been dealing with excessive knee pain for years and have been working through it with the intention of going under the knife after All In. With the unfortunate set back of tearing my quad, I figured F it, let's just get em both done. Not an easy or fun choice, but I'm gonna come back ripping heads off. Especially if this is me right now after surgery."

Cage wasn't alone in this workout, however, as his closing statement revealed the video had been shot by a fellow AEW star who goes back with Cage all the way to their days on the independents and Lucha Underground.

"Shout out to Ricochet for filming and getting our set in," Cage said.