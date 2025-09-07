Wrestling Inc.'s Best Of 2025: Early Awards Check-In!

It's remarkable to think that the man who romanticized the euphoria of romance through his steamy novels turned Hollywood blockbusters, Nicholas Sparks, has gone on record to say, "Love and tragedy are linked. You can't have one without the other. And the greater the love, the greater the tragedy ... So, by definition, all love stories have to end in tragedy." For "Timeless" Toni Storm, her fairy tale love story with "The Glamour" Mariah May ended that exact way – in an unforgiven yet bloody mess. But it was May who would pay the price for her betrayal, and yet, it left a lasting impression on our WINC staff, which is why we named the Hollywood Ending as the "Match of the Year" so far this year.

Storm was exceptional to the way she treated May – allowing for her to nestle under her wisdom tree, even allowing her to drink from her fountain of knowledge. Tragically, the mother's milk turned rancid the moment May bashed Storm with her studious mentor's own iconic shoe. Left in tears as blood dripped down her face, there wasn't enough makeup to cover the howl of sadness and the physical scar May had left on Storm, or so we thought.

With murderous intentions in their eyes heading into this year's Revolution, only one woman would survive, and as Storm said heading into battle, "Mariah May, are you prepared to die? Because I am!" She would live to fight another day. Meanwhile May, was vanquished the moment she took the shoe to the head and had done to her what she did to Storm, which propelled this whole violent tango to begin with. While the match was gory, the ending was embellishing. Even Sparks couldn't write something so beautifully tragic.

There are rumors out there that May is no longer with us. Some say she tucked her tail between her legs and headed to Florida under a new alias, Blake Monroe. Others are still trying to find her. Wherever she may be, if she's with us still or not, what does ring true is that any love you share with another doesn't last forever. So what's a "Hollywood Ending" anyway? For Storm and May, it was poetic justice that proved the golden rule that love dies, but sabotage that ends in violence is everlasting. (Written by Brie Coder)



Runner-up: IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi (WWE Evolution)

Others receiving first-round votes: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (WWE Elimination Chamber), Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1), IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair (WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2), Mascara Dorada vs. Bandido (CMLL Martes Populares 6/17/25), Hangman Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley (AEW All In: Texas), CM Punk vs. GUNTHER (WWE SummerSlam Night 1), Lexis King vs. Myles Borne ("WWE NXT" 8/26/25)

