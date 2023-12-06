Tony Khan Announces Celebrity Guest Will Introduce Toni Storm On AEW Dynamite

AEW's "Timeless" Toni Storm owes a lot of her presentation to Turner Classic Movies, and in a bit of corporate synergy, TCM is repaying the favor.

AEW CEO Tony Khan announced on X (formerly Twitter) that TCM host Ben Mankiewicz will introduce the AEW Women's World Champion before her match with Skye Blue on Wednesday in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. TCM is owned by Warner Bros Discovery, as part of the Turner family of networks that includes AEW's home networks of TNT and TBS, and has already tweeted its excitement for the partnership, writing it will be a "classic in the making."

A classic in the making! ✨ https://t.co/DBCVQeUbvz — TCM (@tcm) December 6, 2023

Storm's road to the AEW Women's World Championship paid homage to numerous hits of classic Hollywood, such as films like "Sunset Boulevard," with RJ City often referring to himself as AEW's own personal Mankiewicz before introducing her various "films" each week, referring to Mankiewicz's role as TCM's veritable Master of Ceremonies for the classic film network and even getting the attention of Mankiewicz himself. Storm's films have wrangled in not only City, but also Deathmatch Superstar Dr. Luther, who has been Storm's manservant. Storm has also gained a number-one fan in the recently signed Mariah May.

Storm began imitating "Sunset Boulevard's" Norma Desmond after losing the women's title to Hikaru Shida in August. Storm descended further and further into madness, leading to her only appearing in black and white and even appearing to wrestle with a script. Storm finally won the title at AEW Full Gear in November, dethroning Shida to become the third-ever AEW Women's Champion.