Toni Storm Taps Out Athena, Retains Women's World Title At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

All Elite Wrestling will continue to be "timeless" following a successful title AEW Women's World Championship defense by Toni Storm.

Last month, Athena outlasted several others in the Women's Casino Gauntlet to secure herself a future AEW Women's Championship match that was later made official for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Athena, who also currently reigns as the Ring of Honor Women's Champion, brought the hard hits and her protege Billie Starkz to Forbidden Door. Luckily for Storm, Mina Shirakawa later took Starkz out of the equation.

Starkz's removal from ringside came moments after Athena bounced Storm off the top rope with an O-Face. When Starkz tried to attack Storm with a chair afterward, Shirakawa emerged from behind, yanked it out of her hands, and chased her to the backstage area. Back in the ring, Storm and Athena traded pinfall attempts, with Athena then looking for a second O-Face. Storm, however, reversed the move into her chicken wing submission, which forced Athena to tap out. Despite the loss, Athena still stands as the ROH Women's Champion. Meanwhile, Storm officially retains her AEW Women's Championship.

Storm is currently in her fourth reign as AEW Women's Champion, having defeated Mariah May at AEW Grand Slam Australia back in February to regain the title. Since then, she's successfully defended it against the likes of May, Shirakawa, Megan Bayne, and Mercedes Mone, the latter of whom retained the TBS Championship earlier in a four-way match at Forbidden Door. Storm and Mone's next challengers have yet to be determined.