The Elite Reunite To Win $1,000,000 At AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash

The Elite, recently reunited, are now $1 million richer, as The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega defeated The Don Callis Family's Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, and Hechicero on "AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash" on Wednesday. The Elite got back together, at least for one match, after Matt and Nick Jackson refused to join the Callis Family and wouldn't beat down Omega at behest of Callis.

The teams battled for the $1 million, initially won by the Bucks and Josh Alexander at Full Gear. Last week, Omega agreed to partner up with the Bucks, and said he'd even do it without a cut of the money, just to get his hands on the Don Callis Family.

Omega and Takeshita started off Wednesday's bout, with both men fighting to be the first to take the other off his feet. The tensions between Okada and Takeshita continued throughout the bout, with Takeshita shoving the Unified Champion when he was tagged into the match. The Elite took out the DCF with a trio of suicide dives, attempting to gain the upper hand, but Hechicero wasn't letting that happen so easily. The teams battled back-and-forth until Nick took Hechicero out with a Canadian Destroyer after countering a hammerlock.

Okada and Omega battled it out as their teammates looked on from the outside. Okada countered the One-Winged Angel and Omega countered the Rainmaker, and Okada walked right into a superkick from the Bucks. In the end, it was Omega to hit a V-Trigger, and a One-Winged Angel with the assist from the Bucks on Hechicero for the victory.

After the match, Okada and Takeshita briefly got on the same page to beat The Elite down, but got into another shoving match. Omega ran them off with a broom and the reunited Elite were also reunited with the Bucks' cash.