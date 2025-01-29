Chris Jericho Explains Why AEW Is Successful Despite Move To Small Arenas

Through much of 2024, AEW struggled with ticket sales, and many of their shows took place in large arenas that weren't even close to being half full. To combat this, the company has started using smaller venues, such as the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, The Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, and the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Knoxville.

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho feels that this decision has worked wonders as it has produced hotter crowds due to the intimate atmosphere.

"I think we've done a good job reconfiguring the buildings the last few weeks," Jericho said in a recent interview with "TV Insider." "I feel the crowds have been much hotter in these smaller buildings. I mean, listen, I don't think it matters how big the venue is. It matters how hot the crowd is. We saw the Hammerstein Ballroom had an amazing look. A great energy. The same thing happened the last few weeks in Charlotte and Athens, Georgia. There is so much importance on television revenue in this day and age with AEW getting its new deal with Warner Brothers Discovery."

Given the tribalistic nature of some fans, AEW's decision to move to smaller venues for their weekly TV shows led to some people claiming that AEW was failing and the company would go out of business. Jericho refuted that and hit back at critics by claiming that AEW is in fine condition.

"That's nothing but pure success and pure profit. There might be some naysayers that may want to predict the doom of AEW because of smaller buildings, but it's smart business. I think the product is much hotter now because the crowds are hotter," he added.