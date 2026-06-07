TNA's Frankie Kazarian Talks Scott D'Amore Departure, Leadership Of Carlos Silva

In early 2024, shortly after Impact Wrestling reverted to its original name, TNA Wrestling, Scott D'Amore was let go from his role as the company's President, marking a major shift for the promotion. Speaking on "Talk Is Jericho," TNA wrestler Frankie Kazarian recalled D'Amore's departure.

"That was huge. That caused a pretty hefty, sizable uproar amongst the boys and girls," Kazarian said. "A lot of us – we're friends with Scott, in addition to him being our boss. ... For me, personally Scott's the guy – 'Scott's in charge, I'm coming back.' Scott's not there anymore and I'm like, 'Ooh, this isn't what I signed up for.' A lot of people had that kind of fear, and a lot of people, I think, overreacted – like people threatening to quit and all that. Me and a couple of the other guys were like, 'Let's just see what's going on.' At the end of the day, it was just a shake-up."

D'Amore was soon replaced by a man named Anthony Cicione, who was then later replaced by Carlos Silva; it is Silva who currently serves as TNA's President. Kazarian gave his full support to Silva and the current regime, stating that they've doubled down on not trying to compete with WWE but acting as another alternative in the industry.

Regarding Silva, Kazarian stated that the executive has a background as an athlete and enjoys sports in general. "A really smart guy, an honest guy, and a guy that hasn't been poisoned by professional wrestling yet," Kazarian continued. "The guy doesn't like to lose, so when he has a goal or he has a desire, he really sinks his teeth into it."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.