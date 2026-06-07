WWE's Jade Cargill Explains Why She Is A 'Natural Heel'

Former WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill's catchphrase, since her days back in AEW, is she's "that b****," and on the microphone, she backs it up. Though she initially worked as babyface as one of the "Big Three" alongside Naomi and Bianca Belair, she's been working heel since October, when she snapped and attacked Tiffany Stratton on "WWE SmackDown."

Cargill appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" to talk about all aspects of her career. She told the hosts that she thinks she's a natural heel, and even cut a heelish promo during the interview as an explanation.

"I'm a natural heel. People hate what they can't be," Cargill said. "You get what I'm saying? I look good. I smell good. I mean, I'm one of one. Nobody has a body like mine and this is year round, this is not just for a season, a competition or whatever you want to call it. I'm just naturally blessed and I'm gorgeous, by the way, so it's not just about the body, it's about the face, as well. There's no woman who looks like me, regardless of how hard they work. I'm just God given. It is what it is... My haters keep me paid. Good or bad, people talking about me, I'm still going to trend."

Following her heel turn, Cargill would go on to challenge Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. She'd win the gold at Saturday Night's Main Event at the beginning of November. Cargill held the title through WWE WrestleMania 42, where she'd drop the belt to Rhea Ripley, then lose her rematch at Clash in Italy.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Rich Eisen Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.