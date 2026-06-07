Eric Bischoff Thought Cody Rhodes Should Have Turned Heel At WWE Clash In Italy

At WWE Clash In Italy, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes controversially retained his title when the referee failed to see that the foot of his challenger, GUNTHER, laid beneath the bottom rope during "The American Nightmare's" cover. Still a babyface, Rhodes then offered GUNTHER a championship rematch on "WWE SmackDown."

According to WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, WWE may have been better served by producing a different outcome at Clash In Italy, one that would have dramatically shaken up the respective world title picture.

"I'd turn Cody heel," Bischoff said on "83 Weeks." "Cody probably has no interest in it, I don't know if he does or he doesn't, but I'd need to hit the refresh button here. It's great and all, but it's been great and all for a long time. I need something that's a little different in order to engage. Not that it's not good, it's great. It's great business. Business-wise, it's great. Business-wise, maybe there's no reason to make any changes, and it's all about the business. It dictates what you do. But if the business is not what it once was, and there's an opportunity to light a new fire under it and create new business, I'd be all about it. Especially right now, WWE's kind of reached a flatline."

Since returning to WWE in 2022, Rhodes has largely shut down the idea of him turning heel, especially given his wide success as a top company babyface. In recent months, though, Rhodes has seemingly warmed up to it as he's stated that he's open-minded to all creative avenues.