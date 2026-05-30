As the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes declared in his interview with ESPN's "UnSportsmanLike" Danhausen may not have a championship wrapped around his waist just yet, but in the eyes of the current champion, Danhausen is the undisputed king of merchandise selling. So much so, that the "Very Nice, Very Evil" star is creeping up and may possibly surpass the champion's merchandise sales very soon-hausen.

"Big D...I don't know where I stand on him yet...But I think it's safe to say that Danhausen is one of the most popular people in all of WWE at the moment. And I don't see it really stopping," "The American Nightmare" said. "He overtook the merch game...I'll tell you who's the king of the merch game: it's Danhausen. He's beating us all."

According to a report released by Fightful last month, Danhausen ranked third overall in the most merchandise sold at WrestleMania 42, in-stadium, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Rhodes was second, and former World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk was first.

Additionally, Rhodes mentioned that ahead of television tapings, Danhausen spends the earlier portion of his day signing 8x10 photos for fans to purchase later on at the venue stands they're wrestling in. He admitted they both have sat together a few times when signing their photos, but questions why his stack of photos always has to sit right next to Danhausen's during time of purchase. Rhodes is hoping Danhausen won't ever curse him while sitting alongside each other or through a photograph, especially ahead of his title defense against GUNTHER at Clash in Italy on Sunday.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ESPN's UnSportsmanLike" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.