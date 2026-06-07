AEW's Skye Blue Looks Back On Injury That Made Her Doubt Whether Return Was Possible

In July 2024, AEW star Skye Blue suffered an ankle injury which required surgery and wound up keeping her out of the ring for nine months. Recalling the injury during an interview with TMZ, Blue admitted that, immediately after the procedure, she experienced some doubt as to whether she'd be able to wrestle again.

"Those few days after surgery, where you can't move, I was just laying flat on a couch trying not to move my leg," Blue said. "I was like, 'This is insane. How am I going to go back to flipping and running and twisting and turning and all the crazy things we have to put our bodies through?' So it definitely flickered across my brain."

At the same time, Blue felt worried that even if she did mount a return to the ring, she'd be forced to greatly alter her wrestling style and the fans might not accept it. Spending so much more time at home compared to when she was working, Blue said her mind was constantly racing, and it added to the anxiety.

As the weeks and months wore on, though, her physical condition began to improve, which in turn helped her mental state. As Blue began walking again, she started to regain her confidence, but she maintains that getting back into the ring for the first time after suffering the injury was a terrifying experience.

Following her return in May of last year, Blue and her Sisters of Sin partner Julia Hart latched on to more recent AEW addition Thekla. Together, the three women are known as the Triangle of Madness, and the arrangement can be at least partially credited for Thekla winning the AEW Women's World Championship in 2026.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit TMZ and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.