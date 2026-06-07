Kevin Knight Discusses His Place On The AEW Roster, Building Trust With Tony Khan

Kevin Knight has been a fighting champion since winning the TNT Championship at AEW Dynasty in April, with a handful of successful defenses under his belt. Knight is still fairly new to AEW, but he was able to settle in quickly. Speaking on The Jobber's Tears Network, Knight discussed his place in the company and his relationship with co-owner and President Tony Khan.

"I think I've built that trust throughout this whole year, of being a team player," Knight said. "[I'm] coming in there doing my job with a great attitude, and every time I'm on the screen, somebody is moving forward in whatever they do."

Knight went on to explain the importance of a pro wrestler making their opponent look good, and the AEW star believes his ability to do that is partially why he's been given the opportunities he has. After being featured quite prominently through his first year with AEW, Knight believes his stock will continue to rise.

"A year from now, in a perfect world, 'The Jet' is still on TV weekly," Knight continued. "We could do 'Jet Two Belts,' 'Jet Three Belts,' on my Mercedes Mone type of thing, you know what I mean? We're here for world domination. ... Tony Khan is going to keep giving me these things; a winner has got to make the most of it."

Following his heel turn at AEW Double or Nothing 2026, Knight aligned himself with The Don Callis Family on an episode of "AEW Dynamite," seemingly setting himself up for further success in the promotion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Jobber's Tears Network and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.