TNA's Fabian Aichner Recalls Training With Former WCW Star

If there's one thing everyone knows about TNA's Fabian Aichner, besides him once being Imperium member Giovanni Vinci in WWE, it's that he was trained by Alex Wright, the former WCW star who became a cult hero for his dance moves and technical wrestling. During an interview with "WhatCulture Wrestling," Aichner got to talk about being mentored by Wright, including once again bringing up how he discovered Wright's school through a wrestling website, and traveled several hours from his native Italy to train with Wright in Germany.

It was well worth the trip for Aichner, who says training under Wright, and a close relative of Wright's, helped turn him into the wrestler he is today. He also complimented Wright as a person, and revealed Wright continues to give him pointers from afar.

"Learning from him was absolutely amazing," Aichner said. "Just the technical repertoire that he has, and not only that, I also had the chance to step in the ring with his dad, Steve Wright, also known as Bull Blitzer. He had some crazy matches, for example, back in the day, against Tiger Mask in New Japan. So man, just being able to learn from these guys.

"Looking back at it now, I wouldn't change a thing because I have so much confidence in my wrestling abilities that I can wrestle anywhere in the world, and just go in without second guessing myself. And besides that, obviously, Alex is a great coach, but on top of that, we just hit it off personally. He became a very close friend of mine. I still talk to him very regularly, and he's helping me out. Whenever I need advice. I can hit him up, and I appreciate that immensely."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WhatCulture Wrestling" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription