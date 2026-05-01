Giovanni Vinci Credits WWE Success To Former WCW Star

Though he wound up getting released from WWE back in 2024, Giovanni Vinci had a very eventful career within the promotion, competing in WWE's Cruiserweight Classic, and eventually becoming a member of the Imperium stable alongside GUNTHER, Ludvig Kaiser, and Alexander Wolfe. And according to Vinci, it may not have been possible if not for him learning under former WCW star Alex Wright.

In an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Vinci talked about how he discovered Wright was a wrestling trainer via European wrestling websites. From there, all it took was contacting the former WCW Cruiserweight and Television Champion in order to begin his wrestling training.

"There was a page, a German website called Wrestling Infos where I always read the results or whatever," Vinci said. "And one day I went on it and there was a picture of a guy pointing at the screen, saying 'Do you have what it takes?" So I clicked on it, and it was Alex Wright. And it said Nuremberg, Germany, which was like a four hour drive away from me every time I wanted to get in the ring. But I knew he was the guy that was where I wanted to go. He was in the States, he worked for WCW for 9 years.

"And I texted him, asking if he trains people from Italy. He says 'Yeah, sure. Come by.' And I just did four hour drives for like 200 times I think, there and back. I worked all week...I'm very grateful, because he allowed me to be in the ring as much as I wanted. And he had, like fourteen hour days on Saturday, and fourteen hour days on Sunday. And I'd hang around all day, end up wrestling with him after that, and then driving home."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription