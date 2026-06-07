Sol Ruca's First Women's IC Title Defense Set For WWE Raw In Paris

After her crowning moment as WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, Sol Ruca's next official order of business will see her defend the title against Lyra Valkyria on Monday's edition of "WWE Raw," set in Paris, France. "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce announced the title match in a video posted to X.

"Monday Night Raw comes to you live tomorrow night from one of the iconic cities of the world, Paris, France," Pearce said. "We will have first round matches in both the King and Queen of the ring tournaments. On the men's side, Seth Freakin Rollins takes on Je'Von Evans, Talla Tonga and Ricky Saints. On the women's side, Seth's better half, lesser half, other half, I'll let you decide, Becky Lynch takes on Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, and quite possibly one of my favorite human beings on planet earth, Chelsea Green. Also, both Intercontinental Titles will be on the line tomorrow night as Sol Ruca defends her championship against Lyra Valkyria. Penta goes one-on-one with the legend, the Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. All of that and so much more."

Your OFFICIAL #WWERaw Mini-Preview for TOMORROW NIGHT in Paris, France! 🇫🇷 📺: 2e/11p and LIVE around the world on @Netflix! C'est officiel. pic.twitter.com/IxZadFOubT — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 7, 2026

Teasings of Valkyria vs. Ruca emerged last week when the former approached the latter to congratulate her on ending Becky Lynch's title "reign of terror" at WWE Clash In Italy. Valkyria, the inaugural Women's IC Champion, lost the title to Lynch at the 2025 Money in the Bank premium live event, then failed in her attempts to regain the title.

Valkyria's loss to Lynch at SummerSlam 2025 specifically prevented her from challenging for the title again for as long as "The Man" remained champion. With Ruca dethroning Lynch at Clash In Italy 2026, though, Valkyria is able to pursue it once more. The June 8 edition of "Raw" will mark the first ever singles collision between Ruca and Valkyria; for Ruca, it also marks the first defense in her respective title run.