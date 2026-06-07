AEW's Mick Foley Intends To Have A Conversation With Darby Allin About Taking Risks

Mick Foley has said that he will talk to former AEW World Champion Darby Allin about taking fewer risks in the ring.

Foley, the ultimate daredevil in the squared circle, has faced the repercussions of his balls-to-the-wall, hardcore wrestling style, having dealt with several health issues as a result. Allin, like Foley, throws caution to the wind whenever he steps into the ring, which Foley believes is unnecessary.

"Yes, I will have that conversation. I didn't think the time to have the conversation was hours before his biggest match. I've been told that people have had that conversation with him, and he says everybody does their best stuff on the pay-per-views. I owe it to my fans to do it on every televised event," he said on "The Ariel Helwani Show."

Foley stated that he only recently learned that he was one of Allin's heroes during his younger years, recalling how he first met him when Darby was still in his teens. He also reflected on the promo he shared with Allin at Double or Nothing, claiming that everything he said was genuine and sincere.

"So, the promo I gave that genuinely seemed to fire him up was all from the heart, and they were all factual. They were all statements based in fact. But I will have that talk with him and try to find out. Like, it's got to be another gear where you can allude to the things, give people 80% of what you usually do, knowing that the vast majority of his fans will be thankful for what he gives them, and they will understand that they might have to wait until a special event to get the, you know, the 100% Darby. But, I understand many a man has tried and failed, but I'll give him the best advice I possibly can."

Allin has been given the freedom to be his natural self in AEW, but there have been times when he has pushed things too far, including in Sting's final match, where he went through glass, causing concern for AEW CEO Tony Khan.