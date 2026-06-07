R-Truth Says WWE Contract Situation Was 'The Most Moving' Experience Of His Life

Back in June 2025, R-Truth was informed by WWE that the company would be allowing his contract to expire, sparking internet backlash until his eventual return at Money in the Bank, where he attacked the heel John Cena. The following "WWE Raw," Truth shed his signature dreadlocks, and proclaimed that he was in control of his run now.

During an appearance on the "Six Feet Under with Undertaker" podcast, Truth recalled his release and expressed the emotions it put him through. "There's no words in the dictionary to express how that felt," he said about the fan reaction to his release. "My son was behind me when I got the call, and when I did the Tweet it was just to – I couldn't be salty; I'm not mad." Truth recalled how his father always told him to "enjoy the ride," and described his run with WWE as "phenomenal."

"I owe a thanks to WWE, I owe a thanks to the fans, I owe a thanks to the universe, I owe a thanks to everybody that enjoyed this ride!" he exclaimed. "And when that Tweet went out? That was all it was meant to be." Truth then expressed that the fan reaction was the most moving thing he's ever experienced in his life, and added that his 25-year-old son was the only thing keeping him going. "For him to say: 'Dad, it was worth it.' I just broke down. That was deep to me."