R-Truth Says WWE Contract Situation Was 'The Most Moving' Experience Of His Life
Back in June 2025, R-Truth was informed by WWE that the company would be allowing his contract to expire, sparking internet backlash until his eventual return at Money in the Bank, where he attacked the heel John Cena. The following "WWE Raw," Truth shed his signature dreadlocks, and proclaimed that he was in control of his run now.
During an appearance on the "Six Feet Under with Undertaker" podcast, Truth recalled his release and expressed the emotions it put him through. "There's no words in the dictionary to express how that felt," he said about the fan reaction to his release. "My son was behind me when I got the call, and when I did the Tweet it was just to – I couldn't be salty; I'm not mad." Truth recalled how his father always told him to "enjoy the ride," and described his run with WWE as "phenomenal."
"I owe a thanks to WWE, I owe a thanks to the fans, I owe a thanks to the universe, I owe a thanks to everybody that enjoyed this ride!" he exclaimed. "And when that Tweet went out? That was all it was meant to be." Truth then expressed that the fan reaction was the most moving thing he's ever experienced in his life, and added that his 25-year-old son was the only thing keeping him going. "For him to say: 'Dad, it was worth it.' I just broke down. That was deep to me."
R-Truth further explained how important his sons words were to him
Like most pro wrestlers of his generation, R-Truth experienced the harshness of being on the road all-year 'round, admitting that he missed many important milestones, like his son's school graduation, funerals, anniversaries, and many more things. "Because of this wrestling business and I did it, I did the best I could, but my son said: 'Dad, it was worth it,'" he recalled. "And to see the fans, to hear them man, like, I'm watching them, I'm hearing them: 'We want Truth!' Y'all don't know how that feels."
However, the gratitude didn't just extend to his son, as Truth noted that it wasn't just fans and his son who inspired him, but the many people who work for WWE who were on his side. "Every part of that machine that makes it work spoke up, again, for me – like, we always ask 'are we worthy?' and it brings like, such joy almost, makes me want to cry... Because, to feel that kind of love, is like, I want everybody to feel that at some point," Truth further expressed.
"It was a good testament too of, that many people, over 100 million on all social media," he added. "Everybody all agreed on one thing. That was deep to me; in this world, at this time?"
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Six Feet Under with Undertaker" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.