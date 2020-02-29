Jon Moxley won the AEW World Championship against Chris Jericho at tonight's Revolution PPV. Moxley wore the eye patch for the entire match, but near the end revealing he could see just fine, then hitting Jericho with two paradigm shifts for the pinfall victory.

Jericho won the title back in August at All Out.

After the match, Moxley got on the mic and said he didn't win the title, but the fans won it, and noted it had been a very long year for him. He thanked the fans who stuck with him in the good and the bad times. He finished that he wouldn't hide behind the title and would knock down any opponents that got in his way.

