Jon Moxley recently said on AEW Dynamite that Chris Jericho's reign as AEW World Champion is already over. In an interview with Sporting News, Moxley talked about how big his main event match against Jericho this Saturday at AEW Revolution will be.

"It's pretty big," Moxley said. "Our pay-per-views are no joke. Those cards are stacked. If you're going to be headlining an AEW show like that's a hell of a card to be the last match on, especially this one. Our names are the marquee names. It's going to have a big fight feel. It's very cool.

"I think me and him are both similar in the sense that we're both in the eight to 10 top guys in AEW. If we wanted to be in WWE right now, we could be. But we're actively choosing to do something else. Chris was the first-ever undisputed champion. This is a guy I used to watch on TV on 'Nitro' and 'Raw.' [It] would've been really easy for him to just be a rock star and count his money and just be Chris Jericho and Y2J. He loves to do this. He wants new challenges and loves pushing himself. He really has a drive."

Jericho has talked about how his feud with Jon Moxley will be different than their previous feud in WWE. Their feud in AEW has intensified over the past few weeks with Moxley suffering an eye injury at the hands of Jericho and the Inner Circle. Moxley gave praise to Jericho and gave his own mindset heading into their match.

"I think his drive is to be the greatest of all time. I remember him telling me that when we were talking about ideas we had for an angle that we didn't even end up doing because plans changed. He was gone for a while, and he's like yeah, 'I'm gonna call myself the greatest of all time' because The Rock and Stone Cold [Steve Austin] and they hadn't been here how ever long. I've been here for longer been doing it at a higher level for longer [than] all these guys.'

"I started thinking back then, and this is like 2015, and I'm like, 'Yeah, you're right.' Like this is one of the greatest of all time. He's done so much else since then that it's insane. I think his drive is to be in that top echelon of the greatest of all time. He's definitely put himself in the conversation. It is rare that you get two guys with so much momentum. Chris Jericho is hotter than he's arguably ever been in his career, and that's really saying something. I got a whole hell of a lot of momentum behind me. I haven't got beat in AEW yet. We both have so much momentum right now that I don't think people can picture either one of us losing, but it's one of those things where somebody has got to go."

Moxley will face Jericho for the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution this Saturday. As always, Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of the event.