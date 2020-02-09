Jon Moxley retained the IWGP US Championship against Minoru Suzuki at today's NJPW New Beginning in Osaka. Moxley put Suzuki down with Death Rider (aka Paradigm Shift) for the pinfall victory.

After the brutal match, Zack Sabre Jr. showed up and hit Moxley with the title. Sabre then choked Moxley out and taunted the champion a bit before leaving. Moxley got back to his feet and walked out with his title.

Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki up next. Moxley still sporting the eye patch.
















