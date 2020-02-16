The big news surrounding Impact Wrestling recently has been Tessa Blanchard becoming the first woman to win the World Championship. Jordynne Grace has a title of her own - the Knockouts Championship - and she was asked if Tessa being the World Champion takes away from being the Knockouts Champion when she joined The Wrestling Inc Daily.

"I don't think it takes away from it. This is an interesting thing for me because I've been doing intergender wrestling for most of my career. I think it's long overdue that the women get to wrestle at the same level as the men," said Grace.

"You can put women that are on a different level to compete with Tessa now. I think if they wanna push Taya towards that title – now that she's won the Knockouts Title it's kinda like a secondary title at this point – maybe like the TV championship at ROH or the X-Division championship at Impact. It's like one of those titles and is a secondary title just like any other ones."

There's been some talk from fans about Impact possibly merging the World Title and Knockouts Title since women can now win both. Grace was asked about the notion that there isn't a need for both titles.

"That's definitely true and I kinda joked with Scott D'Amore, 'So when are you guys gonna merge the title?' He ignored me because he hates me or something [laughs]. He doesn't hate me but he's annoyed when I do stuff like that as I've been pushing for intergender wrestling across the board," stated Grace who was then asked about possibly removing the moniker "Knockouts."

"I was all for it as I don't think there should be a separate name for it at all. I am indifferent and I don't mind just being called a wrestler."

Becky Lynch recently said that WWE should drop "Women's" from the "Women's NXT Championship" and Grace weighed in on that.

"I agree with that and someone brought up the fact on if we get the title confused. Then someone said, 'Why don't we call it the Men's World Championship' which I completely agree with," stated Grace.

The two champions - Grace and Tessa Blanchard - have teamed up before and Grace was asked if they have any plans to go after the Impact tag titles.

"Yeah, I think that would be really cool. I don't think there's ever been women who have competed against the men for the tag titles in Impact. So that would be awesome to do," said Grace who then talked about the recent Tessa bullying controversy.

"I'm not gonna comment on that. I think that people do change and it's unfortunate if those things are true. But I don't have a lot to say about it as I think it's messed up if those things happened. Hopefully she can try to get better from here on out."

Jordynne's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of today's episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon: by clicking here. The full interview can be heard via the embedded audio player below: