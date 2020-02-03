There was some speculation on Kalisto's WWE status after he was nowhere to be seen as Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado represented Lucha House Party in the Fatal 4 Way #1 contender's match during Friday's SmackDown on FOX. Now it's being reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet that the masked Superstar has been out of action with a shoulder injury.

Kalisto reportedly suffered a separated shoulder, which will not require surgery at this time. However, it was noted that there is no timetable for his return to in-ring action.

There's no official word on when the 33 year old Kalisto suffered the injury, but we noted before at this link how it appeared that he had suffered a "serious shoulder injury" during the WWE live event from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday, December 30. Correspondents in attendance noted that Kalisto went down on his shoulder while teaming with Lince to face The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. Kalisto reportedly went down on his shoulder and the referee immediately threw up the dreaded "X" symbol to end the match as The Revival pinned Kalisto to finish it. The bell then rang and Lucha House Party's music hit, indicating that they may have been the original winners. WWE trainers checked on Kalisto at ringside but he did leave on his own, clutching his ribs or underarm area, according to fans in attendance.

As noted, it was reported earlier this month that Kalisto recently inked a new multi-year deal, likely to be for 3 or 5 years. Kalisto indicated back in August 2019 that he would become a free agent in early 2020, but he reportedly chose to re-sign with WWE because he feels like he still has a lot left to accomplish with WWE.

Stay tuned for updates on Kalisto's status and return.