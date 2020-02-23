Kenny Omega is returning to DDT Pro Wrestling for its Wrestle Peter Pan event on June 7.

This show is DDT's biggest of the year and will take place at the Saitama Super Arena (36,500 capacity) in Saitama, Japan.

Omega last appeared for the promotion back in November where he teamed up with Riho at DDT Ultimate Party 2019.

As noted, some AEW stars—like Jon Moxley and Omega—have it in their contracts where they can work select dates in Japan, or outside of AEW.

You can check out DDT Pro Wrestling's big announcement in the video above.