The nWo, Batista and The Bella Twins have all been confirmed for this year's WWE Hall of Fame. Corey Graves sat down with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall to talk about their second induction into the Hall of Fame through the nWo on After The Bell. They talked about the process of their first induction and why they went in has Kevin Nash and Scott Hall.

"I went in as Kevin Nash because someone else played the Diesel character," Nash said. "That was just my personal feeling on it.

"From my point of view, when I got the phone call from Triple H, I didn't even ask if it was Razor or Scott Hall," said Hall. "I just said, 'yeah, sounds great.' If it means you get to celebrate me being better than other guys, hell yeah I'm there."

Hall and Nash will be inducted along with Hulk Hogan and Sean Waltman. The nWo has had many members during their run, and Graves asked Hall and Nash who they would like to see be inducted along with them. Hall named Eric Bischoff, who has given his reaction to the nWo's Hall of Fame announcement and discussed the idea of inducting the group, while Nash named Kevin Sullivan for booking the group into a top heel faction.

"I guess maybe from a fan's point of view maybe they wouldn't agree but from somebody who was behind the curtain, I would think Easy-E," Bischoff said. "I would think Eric Bischoff because the whole thing was his idea, but I guess if you're a viewing fan, you don't see it that way. That's how I see it. I would have Bischoff up there with us."

"I'd have Kevin Sullivan because though it was Eric's idea, Sullivan was the one … that battled day in and day out to make sure they didn't take heat on us," Nash said. "Nobody got to the nWo. Sullivan always booked heat. He continued to book heat. His booking of that heat was what made the nWo."

"I want to concur," Hall said. "Kevin Sullivan, who I'm a huge fan of, was what we called back in the day a heel booker."

Nash also talked about the scenario that would have happened had he stayed in WWE that would have seen him defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania. You can listen to the full podcast by clicking here.