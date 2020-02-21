Nikki Cross is currently under the weather and likely will not be appearing on WWE SmackDown tonight.

We first noted at this link on Thursday that WWE had apparently pulled Cross from tonight's SmackDown on FOX and the "Moment of Bliss" segment with The Bella Twins and Alexa Bliss. WWE removed Cross from the promotional graphic and edited her name out of the announcement on the segment.

In an update, WWE NXT Superstar Killian Dain revealed on the Twitch stream he does with Mansoor, Dominik Dijakovic and Dio Maddin, on Maddin's channel, that his wife is "real sick" at the moment. Dain noted that he has been at home taking care of Cross this week while she recovers.

There's no word yet on when Cross will be back to work, but we will keep you updated. The United States has experienced a really bad flu & cold season this year, and it sounds like Cross may have been a victim.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's WWE SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. We noted earlier that The Bella Twins could be making a "huge announcement" on the show.