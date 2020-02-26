Earlier today it was announced Lance Archer has signed with All Elite Wrestling.
On tonight's Dynamite it was revealed Archer will make his debut on next week's show at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.
The former WWE, TNA, and NJPW star signed a multi-year contract with AEW.
.@LanceHoyt will be in #AEWDenver next week for #AEWDynamite!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 27, 2020
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/RZfweFXtrq