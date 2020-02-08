Westside Xtreme Wrestling announced on Twitter this afternoon that WWE star Lio Rush will be competing in the 2020 16 Carat Gold Tournament.

They tweeted, "This just in: @itsLioRush confirmed for #wXw16Carat 2020! March 6th - 8th, Turbinenhalle 1, Oberhausen Europe's biggest wrestling festival."

WWE stars WALTER, Sami Zayn, Aleister Black, and Kassius Ohno have all won past tournaments.

Since 2018, wXw Germany and WWE have had a working relationship.

Below you can read their announcement: