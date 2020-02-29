Earlier today, Matt Hardy teased he was going to marry his first couple.

"Today's a first-The ORDAINED Reverend #BROKEN Matt Hardy is marrying his first couple. This ceremony shall be absolutely...wonderful!" Hardy wrote on Twitter.

Later on, Matt posted a photo with the happy couple and commented on the "practically perfect" ceremony.

"I officiated my first wedding today. I BONDED these two VESSELS in holy matrimony. When I pronounced them as man & wife, a gust from the heavens blew over the arbor, rendering it #BROKEN. It made the ceremony PRACTICALLY PERFECT."

As noted, Matt's WWE contract is up tomorrow, but WWE officials have reportedly looked to keep him within the company. There have even been talks of Hardy going to the NXT brand as Matt has teased signing with every major wrestling promotion out there.

We'll possibly find out tomorrow where Hardy is going to land.

