Matt Hardy posted his "Thoughts from the Throne #25" video earlier today on his YouTube channel. The WWE Superstar commented on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar's dominating performance in the first half of the Royal Rumble, and debated age versus talent for wrestlers.

Lesnar entered the rumble at number one and proceeded to throw out the next 13 Superstars who entered the match. Hardy said he heard the criticism from fans about what happened, but felt like it was just on par with what Lesnar would do.

"I know there were some people online—some of the more critical fans who were upset that Brock Lesnar dominated the first half of the match," Hardy began. "Looking back on that I think Brock Lesnar was being Brock Lesnar, and if they were going to make a big deal about the champion entering the match and being number one, he certainly had to be impactful. So, that didn't bother me at all. The guys he eliminated, people were worried of them being 'buried' or whatever it was, it doesn't really do any damage to them. It wasn't a scenario that bury them any way, shape or form.

"The biggest thing happened out of all that were [fans] were upset that their guy was in the match early and they got thrown out very shortly, and Brock Lesnar was the one to eliminate them. Which, when it was all said and done, was the point because we have Drew McIntyre be the one to ultimately eliminate Brock Lesnar in a very star making moment."

Hardy also gave his thoughts on the debate between a wrestler's age versus their talent. It's no secret WWE has not be utilizing Matt lately, mostly bringing him out to lose to other Superstars in recent weeks. Hardy's contract is up on March 1 and has teased he'll be leaving WWE after that date.

"Something I've seen seen recently online, probably wrestling Twitter more than anywhere else, should old guys beat young guys?" Hardy said. "Or should the young guys, the young talent always beat older talent, or the veterans?

"It comes down to this—age is really irrelevant. If you can still go in the ring, if you're still entertaining, and you're still good and you have a lot to contribute to the show on a full-time basis—age is irrelevant, talent is what's relevant. If you're talented, you should be utilized to the best of your ability."

You can check out Matt Hardy's full comments in the video above.

