As noted earlier this week at this link, WWE announced that Killer Kross and Timothy Thatcher have signed with the company. They have reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and should start with the WWE NXT brand soon.

RAW Superstar Matt Hardy took to Twitter today to wish Kross well with the company.

"Best of luck, Man of the Toll," Matt wrote, also sharing a photo of he and Kross in the ring from back in 2016.

Kross responded and also shared photos from their time together in the Future Stars of Wrestling indie promotion a few years ago.

"Merci Monsieur Hardy. So many feet. So little T I M E to eat. #BROKEN," Kross wrote back.

Kross also delivered a message to his Kross Cult fans after the signing was announced this week.

He wrote, "Good day to you all. We've been around for quite some T I M E now. W A T C H I N G. Waiting. It's time for the world to know who we are. And I will be making the introductions in the most violent manner you could possibly imagine. #KrossCult"

Kross' girlfriend, recent WWE NXT hire Scarlett Bordeaux, also commented after the signing was announced on WWE Backstage earlier this week.

She wrote, "In the end... [XXX emoji] #TICKTOCK #WWEBackstage @realKILLERkross @WWE @WWENXT @WWEonFOX"

Stay tuned for updates on what WWE has planned for Kross, Bordeaux and Thatcher in NXT.

You can see the related tweets below:

