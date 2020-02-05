As noted earlier tonight at this link, it was announced during WWE Backstage on FS1 that WWE has signed two top free agents this week - former Impact Wrestling star Killer Kross and top indie talent Timothy Thatcher.

WWE issued an announcement after Backstage, confirming that Kross and Thatcher have reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

There's no word yet on when Kross and Thatcher will begin on WWE NXT, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

Below is WWE's full announcement on the signing, along with photos from the Performance Center: