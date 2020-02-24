As previously reported, AEW EVPs Matt and Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks, revealed on the latest episode of Being The Elite that their new book, Young Bucks: Killing the Business from Backyards to the Big Leagues, is now available for pre-order on Amazon and at bookstores nationwide.

The book looks at the rise of the Bucks, with the brothers sharing personal reflections and behind-the-scenes stories. The chapters will alternate between each brother's perspective.

"Nearly 20 years ago, our father built us a wrestling ring in our back yard. Our journey to become professional wrestlers began here," said Matt Jackson. "Then after years of hawking T-shirts out of duffel bags at independent shows across the U.S., documenting our lives on a web series filmed on our phones, and performing at the biggest events in Japan, we'd eventually land the dream job of a lifetime.

"We're excited to share the story of how we got there, after overcoming past failures, and finally deciding to play by our own rules, ignoring traditions, earning us the reputation by critics as two wrestlers who were 'Killing The Business.' This memoir is yet another milestone in our career, all thanks to the support of our amazing fans."

Published by Dey Street Books, Young Bucks: Killing the Business from Backyards to the Big Leagues will be released this fall and retail for $27.99. The book follows Young Bucks Stand Tall, the duo's first book.