WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley believes Charlotte Flair vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley could steal the show at WrestleMania 36.

As noted on Tuesday, the war of words between The Queen and The Nightmare continued on Twitter. You can read the heated exchange by clicking here. Foley reacted to the back & forth, and gave his opinion on what the match could mean to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"The war of words between @RheaRipley_WWE & @MsCharlotteWWE has escalated QUICKLY! Depending on the TV build and where it's placed on the card, #RheaVsCharlotte COULD steal the show at #WrestleMania. Just one legend's opinion," Foley wrote.

Ripley and Flair have not responded to Foley's comments as of this writing.

On a related note, the Gorilla Position podcast spoke with Ripley earlier today and said she was sick, but still went ahead with media obligations and a gym session.

"Just been chatting with @RheaRipley_WWE, possibly the nicest talent in WWE. She was sick this morning yet still went ahead with media obligations - and a gym sesh! She's humble, hungry and extremely sweet. What a year 2020 is going to be for her. Can't wait to follow this journey," the podcast tweeted on the upcoming release.

There's no word yet on if Ripley will be used during tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network, but it's likely.

