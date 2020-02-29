- The above video is the top ten moments of last night's Friday Night SmackDown. The moments include Sasha Banks returning, John Cena returning and accepting "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania challenge, and Roman Reigns Challenging WWE Universal Champion Goldberg for a match at WrestleMania.

- As noted earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was hosting a garage sale for the charity, Christmas Magic in Long Island today. Foley updated this evening on Twitter that he made $4,000 for the charity.

Mick Foley tweeted, "A HUGE thank you to everyone who packed @4thWorldComics in Smithtown, NY today. With only three days notice, we raised $4,000 for #ChristmasMagic - and found GREAT homes for my stuff! It was a NICE day, indeed!"

Christmas Magic is a non-profit with the mission to collect donations for Long Island's homeless and underprivileged children and their families.

Below you can read Foley's tweet:

- FOX Soccer tweeted a video of WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett hyping up the Major League Soccer debut of Nashville SC.

Nashville SC will be hosting Atlanta United and the game will air on FOX at 8 p.m. ET tonight.

Below you can watch the video: