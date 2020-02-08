Minoru Suzuki is set to take on IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley at NJPW New Beginning in Osaka after weeks of brawling and taunting. Suzuki initially challenged the champ back at Wrestle Kingdom 14.

Before their title match goes down, Suzuki spoke with NJPW about Moxley, why he challenged the AEW Star, and what makes Moxley stand out.

"He's a guy who stepped in my house and didn't take his shoes off at the front door," Suzuki said. "The 'former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose.' Changed his look up a bit and here he is. Look, I've been watching him for a while, yeah. Can he grapple? No. Is he strong? No. Tough? No. He can't do s---. Not. s---. But that's created a spot for him. ... It's a bit of a paradox, but it's because of that he got chances in WWE. There's nobody else like him, right? Nobody in the majors in America is like him. So, he stands out."

Later in the interview, Suzuki talked about WWE's attempt at global domination, setting up regional brands, like NXT UK. Suzuki believed WWE will have a tougher time doing so in Japan, due to the country's strong appreciation for authentic Japanese wrestling.

"Japanese wrestling. Particularly Japanese. Proprietary Japanese. I get this is for NJPW's site, so maybe you don't know, or don't want me saying, but WWE are the biggest promotion in the world, right?" Suzuki began. "And they want to blend all of the world's wrestling together, fold it all in.

"They're going into all these countries, buying up promotions, snatching away talent, and sapping the business there. But the one place they haven't been able to do that yet? Japan. Japan and Mexico are the only places that have carried a strong sense of wrestling culture that was uniquely theirs. Business is down in Mexico. WWE are getting their claws in there, too. But they haven't come here yet, because Japanese wrestling has too much presence. Uniquely Japanese wrestling does.

"That unique Japanese wrestling is something that Rikidozan made, 50, 60 years ago. It used to be about two massive giants throwing hands, made into a show. But the basis of everything, absolutely everything is combat. Fight. Martial arts. That's Japanese pro wrestling. That's something only Japan has been able to maintain and protect. Now, you look at NJPW today. There are guys that fly. Tag teams with elaborate combinations. Guys with female managers. Guys who are fair, guys who cheat, but they all, all represent Japanese professional wrestling.

"You can try and deny that, but I think it will always be true. The moment it stops being true, WWE will swallow everything up here. And in all of that, what I've just said, the one, single person that doesn't just know about all this, but has been about all this—is me."

