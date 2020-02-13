The state Mississippi reportedly gave out $2.1 million in welfare money to "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase's nonprofit, "Heart of David" Ministry, according to The Clarion-Ledger and state records.

According to The Clarion-Ledger, "Heart of David" had meager funds for three months until Ted's son, Brett DiBiase, was hired as the deputy administrator at the Mississippi Department of Human Services. The payments to "Heart of David" began in May 2017 and continued until the current fiscal year. The non-profit received as much as $900,000 one year from the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

The WWE Hall of Famer founded Heart of David 20 years ago. Heart of David is a "ministry of evangelism and encouragement with the goal of challenging men and women to strive to be dedicated followers of Christ."

As noted last week, six people including Brett DiBiase were arrested after allegedly stealing more than $4.15 million in welfare money from the agency. The scheme is said to be one of the biggest embezzlement cases in the history of the state. DiBiase was allegedly given money to go to the Rise drug treatment facility in Malibu, but those funds were originally earmarked for the state welfare program. DiBiase was allegedly given the money as payment for drug abuse classes, which he never taught because he was being treated for opioid addiction in Malibu.