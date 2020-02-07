Wednesday's episode of "Miz & Mrs." on the USA Network drew just 475,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up from last week's season two premiere, which drew 437,000 viewers. Last week's show drew the lowest viewership in the history of the show. This week's show drew the second-lowest.

Miz & Mrs. ranked #95 in viewership and #46 for the night on the Cable Top 150 this week, with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Last week's episode ranked #106 in viewership and #59 on the Cable Top 150.

Once again it's interesting to see Miz & Mrs. do so bad because they have WWE NXT as the lead-in on the USA Network. You can click here for this week's NXT vs. AEW Dynamite ratings report.

Below is our Miz & Mrs. season 2 viewership tracker:

January 29 Episode: 437,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode:

Season 1 Viewership Total: 21.172 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 1.058 million viewers per episode