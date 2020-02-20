Wednesday's episode of "Miz & Mrs." on the USA Network drew 500,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 9.4% from last week's 457,000 viewers, which was the second-lowest viewership in show history. This week's audience is the best of the second season so far.

Miz & Mrs. ranked #40 for the night on the Cable Top 150 this week, with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Last week's show ranked #49 with a 0.16 rating.

Once again it's interesting to see Miz & Mrs. draw so low because they have WWE NXT as the lead-in on the USA Network. You can click here for this week's NXT vs. AEW Dynamite ratings report.

Below is our Miz & Mrs. season 2 viewership tracker:

January 29 Episode: 437,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 457,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 500,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode:

Season 1 Viewership Total: 21.172 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 1.058 million viewers per episode