Wednesday's episode of "Miz & Mrs." on the USA Network drew 394,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 21% from last week's 500,000 viewers, which was the best of the second season so far. This week's audience is also the lowest in the history of the show.

Miz & Mrs. ranked #62 for the night on the Cable Top 150 this week, with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Last week's show ranked #40 with a 0.17 rating.

In more viewership news from last night, the AEW "Countdown to Revolution" preview special for Saturday's Revolution pay-per-view drew 383,000 viewers. The show ranked #61 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This special aired on TNT right after Dynamite went off the air. To compare, the "Countdown to All Out" special from August 30, 2019 drew 390,000 viewers and ranked #29 in the Cable Top 150 18-49 demographic. That countdown special aired on a Friday night. TNT's "Road to AEW Dynamite" special to preview the official premiere of AEW Dynamite back in October 2019 drew 631,000 viewers and ranked #26 on the Cable Top 150.

Once again it's interesting to see Miz & Mrs. draw so low because they have WWE NXT as the lead-in on the USA Network. You can click here for this week's NXT vs. AEW Dynamite ratings report.

Below is our Miz & Mrs. season 2 viewership tracker:

January 29 Episode: 437,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 457,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 500,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 394,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode:

Season 1 Viewership Total: 21.172 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 1.058 million viewers per episode