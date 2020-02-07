- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Kaci Lennox vs. Kilynn King from IGNITE Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- ROH Past vs. Present takes place on March 14 at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. This show will go down the night after ROH 18th Anniversary PPV and will feature stars from Ring of Honor's past. Below is the updated card for the event:

* Alex Shelley and Matt Sydal vs. Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon

* Xavier vs. Jay Lethal

* Homicide vs. Brody King

* Doug Williams vs. Jonathan Gresham

- On this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, MJF lashed Cody 10 times with his own leather belt (recap here). Afterwards, Cody posted a photo of what his backed look like, thanks to MJF (and one from Wardlow). MJF retweeted the photo and wrote, "You should have stayed down." As noted, Cody will face Wardlow in a Steel Cage Match in two weeks, and is expected to face MJF at Revolution on February 29 in Chicago.