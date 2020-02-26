- Above is a new WWE Now video with WWE Al An host Nathalie Mamo looking at the rumors and speculation surrounding The Undertaker and WWE Super ShowDown. As noted, WWE confirmed earlier that Taker is in Saudi Arabia for Thursday's big event. He's expected to confront AJ Styles to begin the build for their rumored WrestleMania 36 event.

- WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano and comedian Ron Funches will be Corey Graves' guests on WWE's "After The Bell" podcast tomorrow. Funches is a noted pro wrestling fan and the first non-WWE guest for the podcast. Below is WWE's announcement on this week's show:

After the Bell hosts Johnny Gargano and Ron Funches The WWE After the Bell universe is expanding. Corey Graves' podcast will play host to its first non-WWE guest this week when comedian Ron Funches joins the show to discuss his favorite acts in both comedy and wrestling, his Ric Flair fandom, his thoughts on Murphy losing his first name and a brief stint where he tried to step into the ring. Ironically, Funches accompanies a guest who is very much steeped in the world of wrestling — in fact, it's in his nickname. Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano makes his own debut on ATB for a sprawling conversation on the history of NXT between two guys who lived it, including the moment when NXT went from cult phenomenon to the juggernaut it is today. Plus, find out Gargano's true "Star Wars" takes on a new edition of The Electric Seat. WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Click here to subscribe and never miss an episode.

- RAW Tag Team Champion Murphy took to Twitter today to comment on the "Buddy" being dropped from his name recently. Murphy was responding to comments made by Montez Ford on RAW. Ford said that Angelo Dawkins had previously hit Murphy so hard he lost his first name.

Murphy wrote today, "Words of a Moron! - I sacrificed my name for the greater good! Our names are carved into history.. the right side of history! Phase 1: complete!.. Phase 2: Retain!"

Murphy and partner Seth Rollins will defend their titles against The Street Profits at WWE Super ShowDown tomorrow. You can see his full tweet below: