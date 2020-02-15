- Above is Tegan Nox: The Comeback (Part Four Finale), a look at Nox's return from injury at the 2018 Mae Young Classic. You can check out the first three parts here. Nox will face Dakota Kai on tomorrow's NXT TakeOver: Portland in a Street Fight.

- As noted, Naomi will face Carmella on next week's SmackDown where the winner will go on to WWE Super ShowDown to face SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. In the video below, Naomi spoke about possibly getting another crack at the title.

"This is what I wanted, I don't care who I have to face, how many times I have to face them to get that title opportunity," Naomi said. "Bayley has never beaten me and I feel like she owes it to the division, and we owe it to everyone to really see what could happen if she and I faced off, one-on-one, fair and square."

- 16 years ago today at No Way Out, Eddie Guerrero defeated Brock Lesnar to become WWE Champion. This was his first time winning the title, and Guerrero held it for 133 days before losing it to JBL at The Great American Bash. You can check out clips from the match in the tweet below, along with Guerrero's other championship victories in his career in the second video.

In related news, Vickie Guerrero donated the boots Eddie wore that night to Pro Wrestling Tees. They are currently running a raffle ($1 a ticket, no ticket limit) and the proceeds will be donated to Vickie's charity of choice. The drawing for the winner will take place on March 18 at 2 pm CT.