- Above is a documentary taking a look at both days of this year's Wrestle Kingdom 14 on January 4 and 5.

- It was announced during today's sold-out NJPW New Beginning in Osaka that the attendance was 11,411. You can check out the results here.

- After IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions SHO and YOH retained their titles against El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Ryusuke Taguchi asked Rocky Romero (SHO and YOH's manager) to team up with him and challenge the champs. Romero agreed (as did the champions) and the two teams will meet up at a future date.

Ryusuke Taguchi and Rocky Romero (the "mega coaches") challenge IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champions SHO and YOH. Challenge was accepted shortly after. #njnbg pic.twitter.com/q5YQPgHx7S — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) February 9, 2020

- NJPW announced World Pro Wrestling is returning in April on Fridays at 8 pm on BS Asahi (broadcast satellite), a much better time slot than it was previously. This channel is separate from main broadcast network TV Asahi.