As announced on this week's episode of WWE 205 Live, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will face The Brian Kendrick and Ariya Daivari in a tag team No Disqualification match on NXT this Wednesday.

This match came to be after both teams attacked one another at the beginning, and end of the show. Kendrick and Daivari started it, by hitting Lorcan and Burch with chairs, after they beat The Singh Brothers. Lorcan and Burch made their way down to the ring and attacked Kendrick and Daivari (post-match) after they lost to Tony Nese and a returning Mike Kanellis in the main event.

Not only will this match be taking place this Wednesday, but another cruiserweight match is set, as the number one contender, Lio Rush will face Jordan Devlin for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Rush earned his spot after beating Angel Garza on last week's show.



