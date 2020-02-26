On tonight's AEW Dynamite it was announced Orange Cassidy will take on PAC at this Saturday's Revolution PPV from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.
After PAC lost to Kenny Omega in a 30-Minute Ironman Match, Tony Schiavone attempted to interview him, but Orange Cassidy ended up coming out. He walked up to PAC and took his shades off, PAC immediately dropped him.
Below is the updated PPV card:
AEW World Championship
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Jon Moxley
AEW Women's World Championship
Nyla Rose (c) vs. Kris Statlander
AEW World Tag Team Championship
Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (c) vs. The Young Bucks
Cody vs. MJF
Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes
Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara
PAC vs. Orange Cassidy
