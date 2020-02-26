On tonight's AEW Dynamite it was announced Orange Cassidy will take on PAC at this Saturday's Revolution PPV from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

After PAC lost to Kenny Omega in a 30-Minute Ironman Match, Tony Schiavone attempted to interview him, but Orange Cassidy ended up coming out. He walked up to PAC and took his shades off, PAC immediately dropped him.

Below is the updated PPV card:

AEW World Championship

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Jon Moxley

AEW Women's World Championship

Nyla Rose (c) vs. Kris Statlander

AEW World Tag Team Championship

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (c) vs. The Young Bucks

Cody vs. MJF

Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

PAC vs. Orange Cassidy

